ROCKPORT -- An important Maine industry event is back in-person for the first time since 2020.
The 48th Annual Fishermen's Forum kicked off on Thursday, March 2, at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.
The event brings together fishermen, scientists, and seafood dealers from across New England to discuss the latest issues affecting the industry.
Togue Brawn, board member on the Maine Fishermen's Forum board of directors, spoke about the day.
"It's a place to break down barriers and really get to know the issues much better in a more informal, laid-back atmosphere," said Brawn.
The three-day forum started with Shellfish Focus Day, which included seminars ranging from growing clams to offshore wind energy.
Industry professionals also began prepping for the popular trades show, which will run on both Friday and Saturday.
Afton Vigue, outreach and development specialist for the Maine Aquaculture Association, spoke about the value of the event.
"I think our biggest goal with the Fisherman's Forum is to reach out to young people who are getting into fisheries and aquaculture and see how we can provide resources for them, help train them and get them the support that they need to start new businesses on the working waterfront," said Vigue.
New industry talks will take place each day, including discussions about Maine lobsters and endangered right whales.
"The fishing industry and the commercial marine industry and aquaculture is so critically important to Maine, so important to our economy, and you can't take anything for granted. You really do need to participate. Honestly don't take it for granted -- participate, participate, participate -- and this is the place to do it," said Brawn.
The forum is also a family-friendly event through and through. Kids will be treated to an open family swim, movie screenings each afternoon and evening, crafts, and more.
The forum will wrap up with a seafood banquet on Saturday, March 4.