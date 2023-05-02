ORONO -- Tick season has begun.
While the exact numbers are hard to predict, experts say that Maine's milder winter could likely mean a rise in the state's tick population.
"With the warmer temperatures, they have an easier time surviving that winter, so they can emerge in higher numbers, so we can see those warming trends during the winter months contributing to expanding tick numbers and tick distribution," said Griffin Dill, tick lab coordinator for the UMaine Cooperative Extension Tick Lab.
According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 2,600 cases of Lyme disease in 2022 -- an illness spread by deer ticks.
Additionally, the CDC recently reported that Babeseosis -- another disease carried by ticks -- is now considered endemic in Maine, meaning it is regularly found in the region.
To ward off the ticks, experts say it's best to wear clothing that fully covers your skin and to make the area around your home less hospitable to them by mowing the lawn and using pesticide sprays.
However, protection goes even further than that.
Experts say it's important to check your pets and yourself for ticks after spending any amount of time outdoors -- not just after a hike or a walk in the park -- because ticks can be found in places you might not expect.
"What we've found with the tick submissions to our lab is that the majority of the people that are encountering these ticks and sending them in are picking them up in and around the home landscape -- just going down to check the mail at the end of the driveway or taking the dog out for a quick walk," said Dill.
For dogs, experts recommend tick collars and the Lyme vaccine.
Doctor Kate Domenico, president of the Maine Veterinary Medical Association, says it's important to look out for warning signs in your pets.
"If you can prevent the tick from attaching, that is going to prevent disease transmission. And so, the signs we see -- your pet could simply just not be eating, they could have a fever, lameness, they could just not be able to get up, so their legs act like they're not working," said Domenico.
In humans, experts say Lyme disease can cause flu-like symptoms, and sometimes produce a "bull's-eye" shaped rash near the tick bite.
Tick season typically runs from spring to fall. If you suspect you have a tick-borne illness, visit your health care provider as soon as possible.