AUGUSTA -- In celebration of Maine EMS week, a ceremony was held at the Maine EMS and education site in Augusta this afternoon to recognize the men and women who put the well-being of others before their own.
The ceremony's guest speakers included Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot ross, Senate President Troy Jackson, and Maine ems director Sam Hurley who spoke on the importance of ems workers in our community.
"EMS is a tough job no matter how you spin it. Going into someone's home when they're experiencing an emergency. Imagine a young child passing away or imagine someone at a car crash they're scared. It's tough. And so making sure that we are honoring and recognizing the countless hours and contributions. That's what this is about."
Among the honorees was Kevin McGinnis, who was inducted into the extraordinary and lasting EMS system contributors for his work as a paramedic.
"We just go do what we need to do and every patient that we take care of is another patient that hopefully appreciates us. And that's good enough for us."
The ceremony closed with the recognition and remembrance wreath, as well as a roll call of those who sacrificed their life in the act of helping others.