STATEWIDE -- The Maine Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback to help reduce carbon emissions in the state.
The department will be receiving nearly $30 million in funding for carbon reduction under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The department says the funding could be used in a variety of ways to lower carbon emissions -- including expanding Maine's electric vehicle charging network, improving public transit options, or developing more bike and walking paths.
"We're trying to do the best we can to come up with a strategy that works for all the people in Maine. That's easier for us to do if we get feedback from folks, and hear what people want to see. If people provide us with feedback, that can give us ideas we might not have otherwise had," said Ian Gorecki, Policy Development Specialist for the Maine DOT.
The department will be accepting public comments until August 7.
To share your input on the department's carbon reduction plan and how funding should be used, visit maine.gov/mdot.