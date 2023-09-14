Maine Department of Transportation official talks Hurricane Lee preparations

STATEWIDE -- The Maine Department of Transportation is preparing for Saturday's storm, and Director of Communications Paul Merrill says the organization will be ready to respond.

"Our crews are ready. We're standing by. We've coordinated with M.E.M.A. They know we're there for whatever help they might need. We gassed up the generators. We sharpened the chainsaws. We have crews working and on Friday, Saturday and potentially Sunday, and we're going to be ready for whatever the storm throws our way," said Merrill.

Merrill expects the storm to have statewide implications.

He says crews will be stationed at Emergency Centers in Augusta and will be working alongside M.E.M.A. to respond to any emergencies.

He says the Maine Department of Transportation will continue monitoring weather reports and with crews working 24/7 throughout the weekend.

