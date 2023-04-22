ROCKWOOD -- Following the derailment of a freight train in the Sandwich Academy Grant Township last weekend, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection has sent a letter to Canadian Pacific Kansas City -- the railway company that owns the train -- warning them to improve their cleanup efforts.
While the railway company has made some progress cleaning up the site, representatives for the department say they have not gone far enough.
In the letter, Maine Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Melanie Loyzim said, in part, the railroad:
"...Failed to meet department expectations regarding timing and response of clean-up activities in order to effectively mitigate impacts to the environment and public health."
Department representatives say that if the railroad fails to clean up the site of the derailment to their satisfaction, the department will take over the clean-up effort at the expense of Canadian Pacific.
According to the department, the railroad failed to empty locomotive saddle tanks before removing them from the site, which they say resulted in environmental consequences on Thursday.
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection estimates that 500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the surrounding environment, saturated the soil, and migrated into local waterways.
"Having fuel spill that close to the lake is a big concern," said Greenville resident Mark Vogeler.
Department officials say that some of the fuel has already been recovered from the water.
Prior to the spill, biologists from the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife had determined there were no immediate impacts to local fish and wildlife -- but staff plan to return next week for another assessment.
Vogeler said he hopes this incident will lead to changes in the future.
"I think our rail systems have been severely neglected for a lot of years, and so it's absolutely no surprise. You know, if we're going to continue to use the rail system, there has to be some money put back into the rails so that they're safe," said Vogeler.
A statement from the CPKC railroad reads, in part:
"...Our comprehensive response to this incident will not end until that restoration and clean-up has been completed... the remote, forested nature of the area combined with the spring thaw has made clean-up efforts challenging..."
DEP HazMat response staff will remain at the site through the weekend and will assist the railroad in developing plans for the contaminated soil.