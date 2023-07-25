STATEWIDE -- A credit union that has been in the state for over a century has decided to leave coins in the past.
Since 1921, Infinity Credit Union has served tens of thousands of members all over the state.
Recently, the organization made an announcement that will surely shape its future.
Starting on September first, the credit union will no longer operate with coins, meaning they will no longer accept nor distribute change.
"It's really gonna be a move that I would imagine would benefit infinity, otherwise they wouldn't have made that decision, but credit unions operate under what is best for their members and their memberships," says the assistant vice president of the Maine Credit League Jen Burke.
According to Burke, the change of change is in alignment with the union's recent merger with Deere Employees Credit Union, which also operates without coins.
The new name of the coinless creditors will be Empeople credit union.
Burke says "We were a bit surprised when we heard the news but we certainly understand that it's within their credit union's right to make a business decision."
Burke states although Infinity is the first union to break from coins, it doesn't seem like other unions will be following anytime soon, she says, "We have not heard from any other members, we've got 49 credit unions here in Maine, they're the only ones, at this time, that are making a decision. We have no reason to believe anyone else is making that choice."