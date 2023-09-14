MAINE CDC

AUGUSTA- The rest of the nation, Maine has seen an increase in the amount of hospitalizations and deaths related to covid-19 in recent weeks.

296 Mainers have died from Covid related illness since the beginning of the year.

However, Maine CDC Director Puthiery Va says most of the people who have died have been people who were in their 80's.

She says as of September 12th, hospitalizations are between 40 and 50 compared to hundreds at the same time last year.

As of this week it is universally recommended for anyone over 6 months old to get the 2023-2024 Covid vaccine.

Dr. Va says she understands people are tired of Covid, but encourages people to take steps to protect themselves.

"I still think even though we are tired that we really are in a better place than before just because we do have a better understanding. We actually have all these tools and so it's more like just sharing that message of look we have new vaccines for the fall for flu, for Covid. this is what you can do to protect yourself," said Va.

The new Covid vaccine will be available next week in most locations.

It is covered by insurance.

The vaccine is available through the Health and Human Services Bridge Program to adults with no insurance for free.

