STATEWIDE -- Early fall enrollment at Maine's community colleges is up by 18%.
They are attributing the boost to new scholarships, expanded programs and an easing of pandemic- related restrictions.
Community college enrollment nationwide dipped dramatically during the pandemic.
The free college scholarship which started last fall was intended to re-engage people whose high school and college experience was disrupted by Covid.
Maine community college system president David Daigler says quote "the free college scholarship is unleashing a new generation of skilled college graduates who are fast-tracked to join the workforce - which Maine businesses desperately need right now- or transfer seamlessly into a four year college. People want to learn new skills and pursue their dreams, but money can hold them back."
In the last year, over 12 thousand people enrolled in short term workforce training programs.
That's up from nearly 3 thousand in the previous year.