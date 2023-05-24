WGME -- Groups fighting domestic violence are saying we've come a long way -- with a long way still to go.
Tuesday, advocates met at the State House to raise awareness of their mission.
The Maine coalition to end domestic violence said today at the state house that often times it's invisible work to those on the outside but the numbers speak for themselves. Just last year advocates across Maine say they helped over 14,000 victims.
Making domestic abuse in Maine visible to society is how the coalition says we help survivors. According to Maine's domestic violence homicide review panel, two-thirds of intimate partner homicides have been committed with guns. Federal and state statutes recognize this trend but bringing this awareness to Maine's law enforcement community alone has ensured that when guns are ordered to be relinquished that they're actually taken.
The courts and victims are notified and in the first year of this new system, the group says an estimated 500 survivors are safer as a result.
This past year resource centers have provided around $500,000 to help victims get into new housing, away from dangerous relationships.
The 24/7 helpline is: 1-866-834-H-E-L-P