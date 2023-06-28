BANGOR -- Case managers, behavioral health professionals and lawyers were among the many who partook in Maine Child Welfare Education's 28th annual Child Welfare Conference.
"It's been an awesome opportunity to connect with other health professionals in the community. It's been a great learning experience getting to talk with and listen to the presenters who have so much education and experience behind them," said Kayla Cox, Case Management Assistant Director for Morrison Center.
Participants sat in on breakout sessions focusing on the conference's theme of Trauma and Resilience in a Post-Pandemic World, highlighting areas including supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, homelessness and mental health.
"When you're dealing with families that come into the child welfare system, we have to deal with a lot of social issues. As workers that care deeply about the wellbeing of children, we try to learn about those topics and build skills together," said Richard Hooks Wayman, a presenter at the conference.
Office of Child and Family Services Director (O.C.F.S.) Dr. Todd Landry stopped in to give an update on the work O.C.F.S. has done and recognize the crowd's hard work.
"Annie Casey Foundation ranked Maine 12th in the nation based on these key data indicators around child and family well being. Just a few years ago in 2018, Maine was ranked 16th in the country," said Dr. Landry.
Maine Child Welfare Education Executive Councilor Bonny Dodson says it's the passion participants bring year after year that make these events meaningful.
"One person, one person listening, acknowledging what someone's been through and that their valued and that they have a place in this world can make a difference in the long-term outcome for a child as well as an adult," said Dodson.