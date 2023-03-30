AUGUSTA -- "It's an opportunity for us to invite Maine businesses or members to come to Augusta to meet and connect with legislators and talk about what's important to them as they run their businesses."
Business leaders from Hannaford Supermarkets, Northern Light Health and Jackson Laboratory were among those who attended the Maine State Chamber of Commerces' "Business Day at the State House."
Opening remarks were given by Maine Chamber of Commerce President Julia Munsey and legislative leadership, highlighting then importance of Maine's businesses.
"As I like to say, Maine people are the heart and soul of the state, but Maine businesses are its life blood," said Munsey.
Attendees had the opportunity to showcase their business on the big stage, with many offering merchandise and demonstrations.
Munsey says the event helps strengthen the bond between businesses and policy makers.
"It's really about making those connections and for people to have the opportunity to meet one another and to get to know one another and to have those conversations about what's important to each other and to understand each other's perspectives," said Munsey.
Versant Power's lead communications specialist Marissa Minor shared what she learned from talking to legislators.
"A lot of people in the southern part of the state aren't even familiar with versant power, so we're sharing our service territory and some of the projects we'll be doing this year," said Minor.
Poland Spring community relations manager Heather Printup says she enjoys the connections made every year through this event.
"We love this day in particular because we are surrounded by so many other great name brands and it's an opportunity not only for us to engage with legislators but to be able to engage with our businesses," said Printup.