STATEWIDE -- Mainers are certainly not unfamiliar with bats as many have had encounters right in their own homes. As bat season reaches its peak the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) says the potential risk of being exposed to rabies from bats is also at its peak.
"Every year between about July and September that's when we see the highest bat activity," said Health Educator for the Maine CDC Megan Porter.
Bats play an important role in nature, but can also spread viruses like rabies that can be fatal in humans pets and livestock.
"Maine CDC does see an increase in phone calls to us about bat exposures, we also see an increase in bats submitted for rabies testing so we just want people to be aware that bats are more active so that does mean they may have more encounters with them during the summer," said Porter.
According to the Maine CDC there are proper steps to take if one does end up flying into your home.
"If you find a bat in your house and you are not sure if say your pets or another member of your family could have been exposed and it could have rabies the best thing to do is try to capture that bat if you can do it safely," said Porter.
Porter stressed the need to only take actions to capture it if you have proper safety gear such as large gloves or a proper container that can be sealed shut. They also say do not release it outdoors unless certain the bat did not have contact with people or pets.
If you are unable to remove a bat yourself, the Maine CDC says you can contact the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife's Warden Service to receive assistance in removal. Bats who could potentially carrying rabies should be taken to the Maine's Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory for testing.
According to Porter, direct exposure could be from a bite, scratch or even saliva.
"Bat's are very important for the ecosystem and we want to keep them healthy and thriving and doing the job they do in nature that benefits us but we also want to keep people safe," said Porter.
Anyone who has been exposed should contact a healthcare provider and if you are unsure if you have been potentially exposed you can contact the Maine CDC and they can help determine if further steps should be taken.