BANGOR -- Mother's Day is a time to give thanks and show appreciation to mom's everywhere.
For some, that could mean picking up your mother's favorite assortment of pastel-colored flowers. However, one business owner says that getting those floral arrangements into the hands of Maine moms isn't as simple as it sounds.
"Mother's Day has been crazy. We start prepping Mother's Day two months in advance. Flowers come from all across the globe, we get them from South America, from Israel, from Holland," said Joseph Langlois, owner of Bangor Floral. "This is a pretty big day for us. We really enjoy Mother's Day and putting on the dog for mom -- she deserves it."
For others, showing you care could mean going out for brunch, and some restaurants will be working through the weekend to help make that happen.
"We have some special features dreamed up for moms. As we do every year, we'll be serving our full breakfast menu until 11, and our breakfast buffets in most of our locations," said Jason Clay, director of operations and soon-to-be owner of Governor's Restaurant and Bakery. "We'll have our famous lemon blueberry cake and our salted caramel bread pudding available for moms, as well."
One mom shared her thoughts about what the day means to her.
"It does feel nice, it's really good to know that we are appreciated for what we have done -- what I've done -- for 21 years," said mother Crystal Austin.
One mother says it's important to remember what the day is all about.
"It's the thought that counts. You know, it's not the flowers, it's not the gifts. It's family -- three generations -- being able to be together," said mother Sheila Stratton.
Business owners say they expect a busy Mother's Day this year, and those looking to grab last-minute gifts or reservations should be patient.