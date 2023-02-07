BANGOR -- Since Maine's Hands-Free Driving Law took effect in 2019, the national highway traffic safety administration has reported more than 3,000 violations.
In an effort to cut down on distracted driving, the Maine legislature is looking to up the cost for offenders.
"A lot of people don't understand 'Oh I'm at a stop light, I'm at a stop sign, I can be on my phone.' No you cannot. You cannot be on your phone just because you're stopped in traffic. It's still distracted driving," said Sergeant Jason McAmbley of Bangor Police Department.
Democratic Representative Paige Zeigler became a sponsor of the bill after a volunteer firefighter told him an increase in fines would reduce crashes.
Should it pass, those who get pulled over for distracted driving will have to pay $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for a second offense.
Under current law, the first offense results in an $85 fee and the second is $325.
Some Mainers agree that the bill would be effective.
"I do agree with increasing the penalty. It's a significant problem and it doesn't seem like the current fine is much of a restriction on people's habits," said Jeff Holt, an Orono resident.
Others don't think it will make much of a difference.
"I don't think a dollar amount of a fine that would inhibit or prohibit people from driving distracted. They already do it and the worst that could happen is that you injure or kill someone," said Cheryl Michaud, a Bangor small business owner.
Those we spoke to all agreed, distracted driving is a problem.
"People will lose their lives because of people texting and driving. There's so many stories out there of people texting and driving and running into somebody or killing somebody," said Ronnie Pinkham, a Bangor resident.
The bill has yet to be voted on.