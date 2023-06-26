WASHINGTON, D.C. - Maine is being awarded more than 271 million dollars to expand broadband access.
Senator Susan Collins received the news Monday morning.
The money comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Collins says it will support Maine's goal of providing universal broadband access throughout the state.
In a statement she says " From spurring job creation to supporting telemedicine and education, the internet unlocks almost endless benefits and possibilities. I co-authored the broadband section of the law to help bridge the digital divide between rural and urban areas, and I am pleased that this funding will help Maine make historic investments to extend it's high-speed network to ensure families have a reliable connection to their loved ones, co-workers, schools, and medical services."