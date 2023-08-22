HERMON -- An estimated one million birds die or are injured per day around the country from glass window collisions.
With autumn migration around the corner, Maine Audubon is asking people to take steps in preventing these numbers from soaring even higher.
"The reflection on the windows is what causes them to fly into them. Usually they just don't perceive them as much," said Fields Pond Audubon Center Educator and Naturalist Brianna Guy.
She also mentions that when Cardinals see their reflection in a window, they believe it to be another Cardinal and perceive it as a threat.
Before fall migration begins, Maine Audubon and other conservation groups are researching how bird collisions impact the greater population, and which species are most affected.
Experts say there are steps you can take to help avoid these collisions.
"Usually when they're passing through that's when it's more common. If you're in a taller building, keep the lights off from dusk until the morning," said Guy. "There are window clings, and stickers, and you can cut out silhouettes and tape them onto windows to make sure the birds can see that this is a solid surface."
If you come across an injured bird, experts recommend retrieving it with a towel or a net, then placing it inside a tall box with a towel at the bottom. A stunned bird should fly off within a half-an-hour, if it doesn't, experts say don't feed or give the bird water, and call your closest rehabilitation center.
"I think that the tall cardboard box, towel, water dish method is great if you can't access a wildlife rehabilitator," said BirdSafe Maine Fellow and Conservation Communications Fellow with AmeriCorps Cady Netland. "If you can it's great to keep the bird in a space where it's not going to have the chance of further harming itself."
In June, Maine Legislature passed LD-670, a step forward in protecting birds, and preventing future collisions into public buildings through architecture.
"I would love to see our communities learn about this problem, care about this problem, and want to do something about it in their own projects and in their own lives," said Netland.
For more information, visit:
Avian Haven Window Strikes
Rehabilitation Centers:
Avian Haven
Center for Wildlife
Acadia Wildlife Center