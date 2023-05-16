ORLAND - A local organization is teaching communities how they can not only help maintain wildlife habitats but also future-proof their own infrastructure.
The Maine Audubon held a free informational stream smart workshop at the Orland Community Center this morning to explain the benefits of improving road-stream crossings throughout the state.
According to the G.I.S. Manager of stream smart Sarah Haggerty, improvement of the crossings would allow for both aquatic and land-dwelling wildlife to migrate freely while also preparing roadways for large storms.
"It's such a wonderful benefit on both sides because fish and wildlife habitat gets reconnected and maintained which is really important for fish who need to move and other even more terrestrial species that might otherwise go over the road," says Haggerty, "At the same time, by having these bigger, better, more functioning road-stream crossings our roadways are protected, our bridges are protected and that protects public safety. It protects our infrastructure and our investment in our infrastructure".
To learn more about how to improve stream crossings, visit here.