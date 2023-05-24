STATEWIDE -- After a longer wait than usual, Maine's ATV trails will soon be back open.
Many of Maine's ATV trails will be opening on Friday -- just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands representatives say roughly 90 percent of the state's trails will be available. Some Rockwood, Jackman, and Anson trails will remain closed for cleanup.
Before you rev up your favorite ATV, some say it's important to remember that safety is always a priority on the trails.
"Have a plan, let them know ahead of time where you're going and how long you might be gone. Just like when you go hiking or anything else," said Daryl Friedman, Eastern vice president of ATV Maine.
While ATV lovers may be excited to hit the trails, officials say that riders aren't out of the woods just yet -- and they should be on the lookout for any remaining debris caused by flooding.
"We have gotten them open so that you can get through them, but people should be paying attention -- because you might be driving along on what appears to be good road and come around a corner and find a section that is passable but not anywhere near as smooth," said Brian Bronson, ATV program supervisor for the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands.
Officials say so far this year, there have already been more than 100 reported washouts on ATV trails, with some repairs running as high as $10,000 dollars.
ATV club members explained what to do if you come across serious debris.
"Call the local trail master. Let them know what's down, what trail it's on, and about where it's at," said Friedman.
Others stressed safety tips for those who head out this weekend.
"We certainly want people to ride safe. And with that, have your lights on -- keep your lights on for riding," said Vinal Applebee, president of Rocky Mountain Trail Riders ATV club. "Watch your speed, and be considerate of landowners. All of our trails -- a majority of them -- are on private land."