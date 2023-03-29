Maine Capitol Flag

PORTLAND -- The office of the Maine Attorney General is suing several manufacturers for knowingly making products containing dangerous PFAS chemicals.

Attorney General Aaron Frey announced Wednesday that his office has filed two lawsuits against Dupont, 3M, and others.

The suits allege that the defendant manufacturers knew about the science behind PFAS or "forever" chemicals, but concealed the information in pursuit of profit.

According to the office, the lawsuits will seek to "recover all costs to investigate, clean up, restore, treat, monitor and otherwise respond to the contamination of Maine's natural resources."

The two actions are filed with the Cumberland County Superior Court. According to the attorney general's office, Governor Janet Mills has voiced her support for the lawsuits.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

