PORTLAND -- The office of the Maine Attorney General is suing several manufacturers for knowingly making products containing dangerous PFAS chemicals.
Attorney General Aaron Frey announced Wednesday that his office has filed two lawsuits against Dupont, 3M, and others.
The suits allege that the defendant manufacturers knew about the science behind PFAS or "forever" chemicals, but concealed the information in pursuit of profit.
According to the office, the lawsuits will seek to "recover all costs to investigate, clean up, restore, treat, monitor and otherwise respond to the contamination of Maine's natural resources."
The two actions are filed with the Cumberland County Superior Court. According to the attorney general's office, Governor Janet Mills has voiced her support for the lawsuits.