EAST MILLINOCKET -- The Maine Army National Guard will be involved in a number of community outreach projects this summer.
Officially known as innovative readiness training, or IRT, the projects have long been a staple of the Maine Army National Guard's annual training program.
A total of six community outreach projects are set to be completed in June, including one in East Millinocket -- where units are working to rehabilitate an industrial property.
"We're leveling some ground and doing some ditching. This was the former East Millinocket mill, and this is to help the town," said Maine Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Michael Rock. "It's great to get them trained and out there and using the equipment, and in the field like this it's awesome because you can run multiple sets of equipment."
Some of the other projects include delivering supplies to state parks for the summer tourist season and preparing properties for construction, all while training soldiers on the use of machinery.
In addition to providing the soldiers with hands-on experience, one goal of the program is to help meet the needs of the communities where the projects take place.
In East Millinocket, the project site will become home to future commercial developments.
"I mean it's great because it really helps out the community. The innovative readiness training program, the IRT program, is fantastic," said Michael Michaud, chairman of the board of selectmen for East Millinocket. "It's a win-win all the way around."
Some say these projects help to show members of the community the person behind the uniform.
"It's fantastic to work in my own community, I see people I know everyday here. It's great to share what I do here with them, also. It's great to go anywhere in the state and work within the public," said Rock. "It's great that we get to share that with them, what we do."