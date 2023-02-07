BANGOR -- There was a heartfelt send off for a group from Bangor's Army National Guard as they headed out for a year on deployment.
On the morning of February 7th, 36 Maine soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment were sent overseas to provide air support to "Operation Inherent Resolve" and "Operation Spartan Shield" in the Middle East.
At their send-off ceremony, letters from Senators Angus King and Susan Collins were read to the group to demonstrate support from the state.
Ed Ford, a representative for Collins, shared some words from the senator's letter.
"You have trained with the utmost dedication, you have the skills to carry out your mission, and you have exceptional leadership. You have the highest ideals of America -- and of America's armed forces -- in your hearts," said Ford.
According to Maine Army National Guard officials, the last Army Aviation Unit to deploy from Maine was in 2018, when Company G, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment was sent to support operations in Afghanistan.
Warrant Officer Thomas Hayden, who says he has not deployed in over a decade, shared his thoughts on the important things to remember when duty calls.
"Family -- it doesn't apply to location. So, we're still a family even if I'm over there," said Hayden.
Members of the 3-142, and their families, say they agree with the sentiment -- and shared their thoughts about the deployment.
Heather Kervin, the girlfriend of one of the deployed soldiers, explained her feelings about the day.
"It's just kind of overwhelming, heavy, but also definitely a lot of pride. We're very proud of all of them and what they do," said Kervin. "Thank you to everyone else going and thank you all for your service. We'll be waiting back for you when you get home."