STATEWIDE -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife announced the results of its antlerless permit lottery Tuesday.
Winners were determined by a random computerized drawing.
This year, the department expects to issue around 108,000 permits.
Department representatives say the antlerless permit system -- implemented in recent years -- allows hunters to bring home more than the traditional any-deer permit drawing.
"Any-deer permits allowed a hunter to take a buck or an antler-less deer. The antler-less deer permit allows the hunter to take an additional antlerless deer -- so a buck and a doe rather than a buck or a doe," said Nathan Bieber, deer specialist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. "Regulating the harvest of antler-less deer allows us to push on the balance a little bit in terms of moving deer numbers up and down."
Antlerless lottery permits must be claimed and paid for by September 12.
Extra permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting September 19.
For a full list of this year's winners, visit maine.gov/ifw.