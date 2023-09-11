STATEWIDE -- Members of the Maine Affordable Energy Coalition stated their case as to why they are are against Pine Tree Power in a webinar.
"I just want to say upfront that the Maine State Chamber of Commerce strongly opposes Question 3," said Interim President and CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce Linda Caprara.
Pine Tree Power is a proposed consumer-based quasi-government power company, that is up for vote come November 7th.
Sponsored and funded by CMP parent company Avangrid, the coalition says that Pine Tree Power is making false promises, claiming that their structure will inevitability become another CMP or Versant.
"This legislation is very clear that at the end of the day a private contractor will be hired to run the grid," said Charlotte Warren, a former Maine State Representative and current Owner and Principal Consultant for Charlotte Warren Consulting. "We will be at exactly the same place we are at now."
The coalition also claims that people will not be saving money on their electrical bill.
"Those promises are just promises, there is not a plan," said Warren.
According to their website, Pine Tree Power says a vote of yes on Question 3 will yield a nonprofit utility company owned by and for Mainers. It will save money, bring back local control, and reduce outages.