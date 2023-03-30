BANGOR -- Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses drug overdoses, can now be sold over the counter.
The product is the brand-name version of the drug naloxone.
The United States Food and Drug Administration approved the spray Wednesday, March 29, marking it as the first naloxone product greenlit for use without a prescription.
Maine addiction recovery center representatives say that the change is vital for the state.
"Naloxone is needed everywhere, and I believe that whether people think there is a problem out there in our community or not -- there is," said Erica Oliveira, community outreach specialist for the Bangor Area Recovery Network. "I know plenty of people, especially people close to me, who wouldn't be here today and wouldn't be accessing recovery if it wasn't for naloxone."
According to the FDA, there were more than 100,000 reported fatal overdose deaths nationwide in the 12 months leading up to October 2022 -- primarily driven by synthetic opioids, like fentanyl.
Some say they hope the change will stop people from driving for hours to get the help they need.
"I think it's great, especially for those in rural areas that can't get to centers or other places -- or even to their doctors to get it," said Jacquie Wilks, program director for the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center.
For others, increasing the availability of the drug is a step towards understanding.
"Any reduction in stigma that results from things being more widely available and more talked about is always a good thing," said Jill Henderson, communications and development manager for Health Equity Alliance in Bangor. "We want people to know that naloxone is effective, that it's safe, and that it's important."
According to the FDA, the approval of the medication will require a change in labeling for generic naloxone nasal sprays.
The timeline of availability in stores will be determined by Narcan manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions, which the FDA says may take months.
The over-the-counter price for Narcan has yet to be determined.