SKOWHEGAN -- Main Street Skowhegan was awarded more funding towards the Skowhegan River Park Construction project.
The Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund approved a $25,000 grant request towards their efforts to add new outdoor recreation to the park.
The initiative will redevelop skowhegan's industrial downtown river corridor into an accessible outdoor recreation area.
Executive Director of Main street Skowhegan Kristina Cannon says the project will feature enhanced whitewater waves, including the northeast's only adjustable wave, for paddling and river surfing.
"This will be the first and only river surf wave in the northeast that's adjustable and we'll be able to tune," said Cannon. "We're anticipating being able to run some major events and competitions from river surfing events to perhaps some slalom competitions as well."
Over the last few years Main street Skowhegan has raised around 7 million dollars towards this project. Cannon says they hope to start construction next summer, pending the approval of environmental permits.
More information can be found on their website https://mainstreetskowhegan.org.