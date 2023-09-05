SKOWHEGAN- The man charged with murder in connection with a death in Madison made his initial court appearance today.
61-year-old Roland Flood of Madison was arrested Friday.
The body of 57-year-old Mark Trabue of Anson was found inside his vehicle at a cemetery on East Houghton Street in Madison in July.
The office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Maine State Police Spokesperson Shannon Moss said Flood had lived with Trabue in Anson shortly before Trabue was killed.
Court records indicate there was an alleged argument between Trabue and Flood when Flood was asked to move out.
According to court records, Flood admitted to threatening to kill Trabue but he told police it was a joke.
Flood is being held at the Somerset County Jail without Bail.