MACHIAS -- Folks at a Washington County restaurant are helping to feed line crews as they worked to restore power following the storm this weekend.
Workers at the Bluebird Ranch Family Restaurant in Machias got started before the sun came up this morning. Owner Bethany Prout Foss was also there pitching in. The Bluebird prepared two hundred boxed lunches for the linemen at the request of versant power.
Each lunch included two fresh sandwiches, condiments, a homemade cookie, chips, and even a peppermint candy.
Pick-up was at 6am, and each lineman heading out to work got a lunch to take with them.