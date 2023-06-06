AUGUSTA -- More than 100 nonprofit representatives from across the state gathered at the State House Tuesday morning to talk about the importance of the nonprofit sector with legislators.
"A lot of people think nonprofits can't do any advocacy work but that's not the case. A nonprofit can and should participate in our legislative process," said Mary Alice Scott, Public Affairs Manager for Maine Association of Nonprofits.
Organizations with a wide variety of focuses, ranging from homelessness to literacy, took part in the event.
Together, they hoped to improve on what Scott calls "cross sector pollination conversations."
"We at Maine Association of Nonprofits really like to encourage nonprofits to communicate across other subsectors so that there's an opportunity for these organizations to connect with each other and move forward with their own work," said Scott.
Kennebunkport Heritage Housing Trust Executive Director Larissa Crocket says the event helps reinforce the purpose of these organizations.
"Being able to connect with other executive directors and staff members at nonprofits and really be reminded why we do this work and the value this work offers is really important," said Crocket.
The Telling Room is a nonprofit organization that works to empower youth through writing and sharing their voices with the world.
Its Executive Director Kristina Powell says its these conversations that can make a difference on a large scale.
"At times we can feel sort of siloed and getting stuck in the minutiae of things, so to really know we can have a big impact in things like how do we lift our communities and youth, and engage people in the process. That's really exciting."