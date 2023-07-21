TRENTON -- Each summer in the woods of Trenton, lumberjacks honor Maine's logging heritage with a unique performance -- and one group got to spend their Friday with front row seats to that show.
Downeast Horizons, a group that supports adults and children with developmental disabilities, brought nearly 200 program participants to witness Timber Tina's Great Maine Lumberjack Show -- thanks to community fundraising and donations.
The show brings together a variety of lumberjack sports, including: ax throwing, tree climbing, and log rolling.
"It's our favorite show of the year, and I mean that," said 'Timber' Tina Scheer, owner of the Great Maine Lumberjack Show.
Downeast Horizons Executive Director Tony Zambrano says that the group has been coming to the shows for more than six years, and that everyone should be able to enjoy events like these.
"We try to have experiential activities for these folks that they may not have the opportunity to experience on their own," said Zambrano. "We try to give them an opportunity to get out into their community."
Now in it's 26th year, the Great Maine Lumberjack Show combines entertainment with education.
"We want people to understand how it is that we ended up here. This was a sport that evolved from work that was done in the 1800s and early 1900s," said Scheer. "It's interactive for them. As you can see, we let everybody cross-cut saw."
Those who saw the show say they were happy they could return for another year.
"We had fun today, and Tony got splashed," said Allison Young, Downeast Horizons program participant.
To support Downeast Horizons, visit dehi.org.