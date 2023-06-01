ELLSWORTH -- Since 2013, "Saving a Hero's Place" has been on a mission to memorialize law enforcement and firefighters killed in the line of duty with an honor chair.
Up until Thursday morning, the organization's made a total of 255 chairs. They made it 256 commemorating Deputy Sheriff Luke Gross.
"We don't want the name to be forgotten... We want people to see the name and remember the name.," said Tommy Capell, Executive Director of Saving a Hero's Place.
Deputy Luke Gross died responding to an OUI report involving a car off the road on Sept. 23, 2021.
The chair has the former deputy sheriff's name engraved on the headrest and the youth organizations he worked with on one of the arm rests. The other arm has the day deputy gross was lost.
Capell says presenting honor chairs is always a special moment for those who take part in building it.
"To have them get to participate in building a chair for their loved ones and their fellow deputy it means a lot. we just need to make sure that they always have a place within the department, it's what the chair represents," said Capella.
Ellsworth Police Captain Shawn Willey agrees.
"It's great to remember Luke and this is a great honor to be a part of to help build this chair that'll be here for many years to come," said Willey.
Capell says he hopes the chair symbolizes the mark deputy gross not only left on the Hancock County Sheriff's Office but the Ellsworth community.
"He'll never be forgotten. He'll always have a place for new deputies when they come in and see the name, they'll remember him. His legacy will continue here forever," said Capell.