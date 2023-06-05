BANGOR -- A Lubec man will serve more than 2 years in jail for stealing guns from a store in Machias and threatening a witness.
Jeremy Lyons,29, was given a 33 month sentence today in federal court in Bangor.
He was also ordered to pay restitution.
He pleaded guilty to the charges in December of 2022.
According to court records, Lyons broke into Pineo's True Value in Machias and stole three pistols.
Maine State Police Crime Lab testing matched his DNA to a Gatorade bottle left at the crime scene.
In July Lyons threatened a confidential source who provided information to federal law enforcement and later challenged the source to a fight.