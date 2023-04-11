BANGOR -- Last week we met Jennifer Marshal who said she's been living in this area for the past three years. Now she's received news that will shift the only life she's known for the past decade.
"I woke up this morning to learn that.. They had found a place for me. I don't have to camp again in another tent,” said Marshal.
Marshal said thanks to case workers from HUD paired with assistance from the Hope House and other resources, she can finally put all the time she spent living on the streets of Bangor behind her and she's looking forward to a fresh start.
"I just want to say thank you very much. I feel very blessed it's been a very long time for me and [with] my health issues and everything. Now I can work on bettering my life and getting into a better situation,” said Marshal.
While some did secure housing thanks to vouchers they received from the city many others are still holding on to hope of one day getting the keys to a safe space to call home.
"For now they've told us that if they can find a landlord who will work with them and agree to let us in. Then they can put us in a hotel room for now but that doesn't seem like it's going to happen,” said Brooke Murphy, an unhoused community member living in Bangor.
The city previously reached out to HUD after unsuccessful attempts in the past to find housing for people in need.
Members of HUD say they're using an initiative called "Housing Central Command" which adopts methods used during natural disasters, pushing a unified response to assist the homeless.
"Our goal is really to design the program. Where the intensity of the people and visits that we had to do in Bangor and other cities is lessened,” according to Jemime Bryron, HUD deputy assistant secretary for U.S Housing and Urban Development Department.
Those involved shared how it feels to learn that a few of those struggling with these significant challenges have now been housed.
"The smile on my face right now is just a little bit of the joy that I feel in my heart. I think that is the best news,” said Bryron.
Marshall has a message for those who continue to walk in her shoes with aspirations of finding affordable housing.
"Don't give up. Don't throw in the towel. It's going to be very hard. It's going to be stressful and you're going to feel like giving up many times as I have. You just have to be patient,” said Marshal.
Public works announced Valley Avenue will be shut down starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning for cleanup efforts at the encampment site.
The road is expected to be back open by late afternoon.