BANGOR -- Former president Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in New York, was arrested and then arraigned in court. He pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from alleged hush money payments to an porn actor during his 2016 campaign.
The arraignment took place in a lower Manhattan courtroom, with Trump becoming the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal prosecution.
He will answer to allegations that he instructed his lawyer Michael Cohen to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels a sum of $130,000 ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Daniels claims that she and Trump engaged in extramarital relations and she was paid to keep quiet about the alleged affair.
We spoke to local residents about their thoughts surrounding the unprecedented case.
"I think that it's set up for a distraction. I think there's a lot of bigger things going on,” said Chris Doe, a Bangor resident.
"[He'll] do what he can to get out of it. He'll buy his way out,” according to Bangor resident Time Bates.
"He's just going to do what he can to get out of it because that's how the world works with these people in power, " said Tyler Doe, a Orono resident.
"I don't feel one way or another. I saw that it happened but I didn't get into it. I figured it would be going down a rabbit,” Billy Doe, a Bangor resident.
"It's a politically motivated indictment. I think that it would never have happened if Trump wasn't the projected nominee for the republican,” said [presidential] nomination. I think that it comes at a time that is kind of suspect,” Joe Cotton.
The arraignment unfolded against the backdrop of heavy security in New York.
A judge has warned former president Trump to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest.