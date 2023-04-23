WATERVILLE -- A collection of local theater groups got together to celebrate the birthday of one of history's most influential playwrights.
April 23rd marked the 459th birthday of William Shakespeare and thespians from Waterville and beyond came together to make him birthday cards.
"It's been exciting to see the kind of cross section of people in the arts in Waterville, people of Waterville creates and then independent artists who are making this a vibrant place to live" says Tyler French, the Associate Director of Artistic Planning and Community Engagement at Colby College.
The bardolators also enjoyed cake along with a selection of sonnets and monologues.
The event was held as part of Colby College's fifth annual Fringe Festival which is a celebration of the arts at Colby and beyond.
The festival runs until April 29th.