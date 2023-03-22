BUCKSPORT -- A local team has gained international recognition and we bet you won't be able to guess what for.
From humble beginnings, Bucksport's robotics team has shot to the top of the charts and they’re stopping nothing short of world domination.
“We really want to drive ourselves forward to be able to place high and do well and I think a lot of the teams are happy to be there but we want to prove that a small town from Maine is just as good as any of those engineering schools," says Cody Monrear, one of the pilots of the robot.
After taking gold at the New England First Robotics competition, team 6329 was ranked 9th internationally.
Like their robot Shock, the team runs like a well-oiled machine with each member sharing just as much of the work as they do the victory.
“There's pit, drive team, and scout team. Pit oversees the building and then scouts handle all of our strategies. Drive team handles the competition aspect they'll drive the robot", says pit lead Braden Gray.
When the pressure is on, the drive team shines best.
"Its a lot of pressure sometimes because your whole team has put a lot of work into these past eight weeks for this comp and we're trying to make the robot do the best it can," says Monrear.
"As long as the robot is performing, we're expected to perform. Even in high-pressure situations like elimination rounds, we try our best to stay relaxed," says harry foster, a member of the drive team and pilot of the robot.
Right now the team has its eyes locked on the international first competition in Houston this coming April and they're confident they'll make an impact there if they can make it.
One of the co-mentors of the team Mike Gross says, "The kids are very well prepared and they have redundant systems backed up. Hopefully, it won't come the that but we're prepared for the worst".