VEAZIE -- Different tastes from around the globe can be found at a restaurant in Veazie offering a variety of options thanks to a rare business model.
From breakfast favorites to the taste of the islands of Jamaica the Korean Dad restaurant on 1492 State Street in Veazie rents the space to a different vendor each day of the week..
Waffle Wednesday owner, Andrea Bushway said the opportunity is helping her grow the business of her dreams.
"A great starting point for my business. Having people come [from] different small businesses and kind of get your name out there,” said Bushway.
Changsu Kristopher Lee better known as "Korean Dad" explains that since he works as a full time faculty member for eastern Maine Community College he was unable to occupy the restaurant space on a daily basis.
"So I only rent once a week. Several vendors got a hold of me and said hey Kris can i open my pop up restaurant when the building is vacant ? I thought, why not,” according to Lee.
Lee said businesses get to fulfill their passion for cooking original recipes from around the world and add more diversity to the area.
"The support from the community was tremendous,” said Lee. “People love the ideal of having all kinds of different ethnic foods that we never had before."
"I think it's really cool to experience different vendors come and experience different foods,” said Milford resident and first time customer, Dawn Doe.
Lee said the arrangement benefits everyone involved by offering African Cuisine, Hungarian, Jewish dishes and more week after week.
