HAMPDEN -- After facing the struggles of the statewide lifeguard shortages, the Lura E. Hoit Memorial Pool is offering lifeguard certification training through the American Red Cross this upcoming month. The course will provide two-year certifications and both CPR and first-aid training.
"There is a huge lifeguard shortage going on, I have never had so much difficulty filling spots," said Director of Lura E. Hoit, Darcey Peakall.
Maine state parks and pools have been facing a massive lifeguard shortage. According to the Lifeguard Coordinator for Maine State Parks, Sean Vaillancourt, they are searching for solutions to this issue.
"You see a lot of Maine state parks that just don't have life guards that are swim at your own risk. That doesn't mean we don't have trained staff available and ready to respond to emergencies but everything is going to be swim at your own risk if there are no lifeguards," said Vaillancourt.
The lack of lifeguards is an issue that pools all over the state are dealing with. It leaves the managers of these pools scrambling to make sure they can keep their facilities safe.
Lura Hoit's director says the requirements are not as extreme as one may think.
"I think it's intimidating, some people think you have to be a competitive swimmer but you don't you just need the skills to be able to swim and the confidence to go under the water and we can train you for most of that stuff," said Peakall.
The training is provided by on staff certified instructors. Part of the training is online and in person, and there is a prerequisite at the pool where you will be expected to perform skills such as swimming 300 yards and treading water for 60 seconds before moving forward with the training.
"We need to be able to perform the proper CPR or first-aid that is required for that and have the experience in being able to pull people out and not everyone can do that," said Peakall.
The cost of the certifications are often expensive; however, through the Susan Abraham Memorial Scholarship they are offering a full reimbursement to those who stay on with them for six months.
"I really like doing the swimming lessons. If people know how to swim they're safe, if they swim via life guard they're more safe," said Bernard McDonald, full-time supervisor and certified lifeguard instructor at Lura E Hoit.
McDonald got his certification in 2016 and says these issues have been going on since before the pandemic.
"There's a lot of pools in the area and of course state parks, national parks all need lifeguards so I'm hoping offering the training will help."
Part of the lack of lifeguards may be due to generational factors. Peakall says many of their staff are younger so they often move on after graduating from high school or college.
For their upcoming training course they are encouraging people of all ages to get certified.
"Anytime you have more involvement from people in the adult range you're starting to look at people that could be mentors, people that have experience that could be shared and that's a wonderful thing," said McDonald.
The training dates will be July 9, 16 and 25. For more information, anybody interested should go online at Hampdenme.myrec.com or call their front desk with any questions.