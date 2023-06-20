BANGOR -- Local organizations came together to promote literacy here in downtown Bangor.
At the 9th annual Children's Book Drive, the day was filled with free ice cream, collecting new and gently used children's books, and guest speakers including our very own Emma Smith.
For many years the Briar Patch Bookstore, Darling's Ice Cream for a Cause and the Literacy Volunteers of Bangor has made it their mission to help children and adults overcome and improve their reading, writing, and English speaking skills.
According to Literacy Volunteers of Bangor Executive Director Mary Marin Taylor, "If we can start them young and have their families and their parents be able to support them in their reading and their interests, that's really where we're at."
For more information about the Literacy Volunteers of Bangor, visit www.Lvbangor.org