Alex Cody Foster spent his 20s working as a ghost writer. Now the Mount Desert resident is finally putting his name on his own literary work, a memoir about his frightening experience working alongside John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee anti-virus software.

"The McAfee saga was really dangerous. I went on the run with him from the cartel. I got kidnapped in Barcelona with him," Foster explained in detail. "I had my life threatened and I had guns pointed at me."

Thirty-year-old Alex Cody Foster has walked in many people's shoes. As a ghost writer he's created fictional characters and situations that readers can't seem to get enough of. However, his real life experience working with John McAfee, the anti-virus software creator who was arrested for tax evasion, was a harrowing experience he describes in detail in his new memoir.

"It's called 'The Man that Hacked the World. A ghost writer's descend into madness with John McAfee.' It's about my life and how I became a ghost writer," Foster said. 

Although he's ghost written and co-authored numerous books, this memoir is the first book Foster himself has ever put his name on.

"In this world of constant social media and branding. There is more power in a name than ever before, and I decided I was taking my name back," Foster explained. "Why should someone else use it secretly?"

Netflix has turned Foster's personal experience into a documentary called Running with the Devil.

"When I was talking with this filmmaker, it felt cathartic reliving these things," Foster said. "It was one of the best decisions I think I ever made, and I decided to do a book after that."

McAfee was found dead in his jail cell in Spain in 2021. Foster's book is now available at area book stores and online.

"I'm a storyteller. We all have a story and I think that means we can all sort of relate to one another," Foster said. 

Reporter

Jodi Hersey, a local journalist with more than 15 years of experience in television, radio, and print, joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021.

Jodi originally got her start in media at WABI-TV5 back in 1999 as a producer before becoming a reporter and fill-in anchor. She went on to become the news director at Cumulus radio in Brewer while serving as an adjunct faculty instructor at Husson University’s New England School of Communications in Bangor in 2008.

Jodi stepped away from news to go back to school to earn her Master's Degree in Business in 2011.

For the past few years, she’s been writing feature articles for several Maine magazines including Bangor Metro, Maine Women Magazine, and Maine Seniors Magazine.

Jodi is a proud military wife and mom, as well as a huge fan of classic cars.

