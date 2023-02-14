Alex Cody Foster spent his 20s working as a ghost writer. Now the Mount Desert resident is finally putting his name on his own literary work, a memoir about his frightening experience working alongside John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee anti-virus software.
"The McAfee saga was really dangerous. I went on the run with him from the cartel. I got kidnapped in Barcelona with him," Foster explained in detail. "I had my life threatened and I had guns pointed at me."
Thirty-year-old Alex Cody Foster has walked in many people's shoes. As a ghost writer he's created fictional characters and situations that readers can't seem to get enough of. However, his real life experience working with John McAfee, the anti-virus software creator who was arrested for tax evasion, was a harrowing experience he describes in detail in his new memoir.
"It's called 'The Man that Hacked the World. A ghost writer's descend into madness with John McAfee.' It's about my life and how I became a ghost writer," Foster said.
Although he's ghost written and co-authored numerous books, this memoir is the first book Foster himself has ever put his name on.
"In this world of constant social media and branding. There is more power in a name than ever before, and I decided I was taking my name back," Foster explained. "Why should someone else use it secretly?"
Netflix has turned Foster's personal experience into a documentary called Running with the Devil.
"When I was talking with this filmmaker, it felt cathartic reliving these things," Foster said. "It was one of the best decisions I think I ever made, and I decided to do a book after that."
McAfee was found dead in his jail cell in Spain in 2021. Foster's book is now available at area book stores and online.
"I'm a storyteller. We all have a story and I think that means we can all sort of relate to one another," Foster said.