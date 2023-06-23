DOVER-FOXCROFT - A food center in Dover- Foxcroft is breaking the stigma surrounding food insecurity as they've developed a new model to support those residing in Maine's highlands.
"So you come in, grab a cart and you shop as you would at a grocery store. Only you're getting the best deal ever,” said Kelly Sirimoglu, executive director for Piscataquis Regional Food Center.
Imagine a grocery store that offers a grocery shopping experience at no cost or limitations, well in Dover-Foxcroft the Piscataquis Regional Food Center has done just that as the food bank has decided to move away from the previous practice of handing out preselected food boxes.
"The boxes worked for COVID-19 but it was what we could get at the time so they got a standard box,” said Becki Quimby, community and volunteer engagement manager for Piscataquis Regional Food Center. When they walk in and see a fresh produce box. Nine different kinds of tomatoes on the shelf, crushed, puree, all the different branding. Their faces light up.”
Members of the food center said allowing shoppers the right to choose empowers them so they aren't afraid to ask for help.
Pushing for an everyday shopping experience.
"The main priority for us is to restore dignity in the emergency food system. It's really a traumatic experience. When you're in a crisis and you're worried about where your next meal is going to come from, the last thing you want to worry about is how you're going to be treated,” said Sirimoglu.
"Seeing a sriracha on the shelf. You think oh they might not take it but sriracha falls off the shelves as quickly as the tomatoes do,” said Quimby.
The food center serves about 150 residents of Piscataquis, Penobscot and Somerset counties by disrupting food purchased from Good Shepard Food Banks, private donations, and partnerships with grocers like Hannaford.
"The gift that we give by providing food to the community... Is beyond measure,” said Quimby.
The food center is open Tuesday, Friday and every first Saturday by appointment.