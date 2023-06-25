BANGOR -- For the past nine years, Bangor resident Mike Laliberte has been flipping a 400lb tire one mile down Maple Street in an effort to raise funds for the Maine Veterans Project.
Though he is not a veteran himself, his father and many friends are. Laliberte started this fundraiser in 2015 and over the last few years he has been flipping the tire with a prosthetic leg.
“For anybody that knows Mike he is always trying to challenge himself physically he constantly takes on fitness challenges so this is just something that this man did for the sake of it just because he wanted to push himself," said Doc Goodwin, President of Maine Veterans Project.
He completed the tire flip challenge with a new personal record of two-hours and 39 minutes and exceeded his fundraising goal of 25-thousand dollars.
Laliberte is also the CEO of the Helpful Amputee.
More information about the fundraiser can be found on the Maine Veterans Project website or on their Facebook.