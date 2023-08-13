BANGOR -- A local Faith Assembly was handing out free backpacks and school supplies to kids in grades K-12 on Sunday.
The group is in association with the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls (IORG) . The Bangor Faith Assembly #38 leads several community service based projects throughout the year, one of them being their annual school supplies giveaway.
"We purchase them either with donations and then we collect supplies throughout the year and then we give them out when its back to school time," said a Grand Worth Advisor with IORG, Meloney Marquis. "Usually we give out about 50 backpacks so hopefully we'll hit that number."
They exceeded that number handing out 65 total backpacks.
The group has been holding the event for the past 10 years and they've hosted it at the Bangor Masonic center for the last three.
According to Marquis, most of the supplies come directly from donations, and this is an event they look forward to every year.
"It's something we know we can help the local community out with, our group likes to do a lot of community service projects so it's one of the ones we do each year," said Marquis.
They were also joined by the Darling's Ice Cream Truck who was handing out free ice cream for those who came for supplies.
The IORG is for girls age 11-20 to get involved in service projects in their local communities. For more information you can visit their website.