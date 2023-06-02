NATIONWIDE -- June second marks the anniversary of many illustrious events in America. Babe Ruth retired from baseball. Kraft unveiled Velveeta cheese. But none of those pales in comparison to National Donut Day.
"It's one of my favorites. It is a chocolate glazed doughnut," Local Bangor native Charity declared as she stood outside Dunkin'.
Dunkin' locations here in Bangor and across the country celebrated the day by giving out free donuts with any beverage purchase.
The national event provided a much-needed sweet tooth fix on even the stormiest days, and the people we talked to took advantage of the holiday.
"Yeah my boss came into work she got a dozen doughnuts for everybody. glazed and Boston Creme," said Charity.
If you didn't get a free doughnut today, mark your calendars for next year so you don't miss out on this sweet holiday.