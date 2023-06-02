dunkin donuts

NATIONWIDE -- June second marks the anniversary of many illustrious events in America. Babe Ruth retired from baseball. Kraft unveiled Velveeta cheese. But none of those pales in comparison to National Donut Day.

"It's one of my favorites. It is a chocolate glazed doughnut," Local Bangor native Charity declared as she stood outside Dunkin'.

Dunkin' locations here in Bangor and across the country celebrated the day by giving out free donuts with any beverage purchase.

The national event provided a much-needed sweet tooth fix on even the stormiest days, and the people we talked to took advantage of the holiday.

"Yeah my boss came into work she got a dozen doughnuts for everybody. glazed and Boston Creme," said Charity.

If you didn't get a free doughnut today, mark your calendars for next year so you don't miss out on this sweet holiday.

Reporter

Joining the team in May of 2023, Doug Banks is a first time News Reporter for the ABC7 / FOX22 News Team.

Born and raised in Maine, he understands the importance local news brings to communities here in this state, and he hopes to replicate the traits of individuals that you've come to trust and understand over the years. If you have a story you wish to be heard, you can reach out to Doug at dbanks@wvii.com

