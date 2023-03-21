BANGOR- Two and four legged Harry Potter fans are celebrating Hogwart's House pride throughout the month of march.
At Carden Kennels Daycare and Boarding in Bangor, even the dogs are getting into character.
All this week the staff have played Harry Potter themed games with dogs and even taken their portraits in the pet's Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff attire.
"Each day is a special fun activity that brings magic and whimsy to the dogs. It kind of gears towards each house so that way it is different for each house that they're in,"said Carden Kennels Employee Alex Michel.
Carden Kennels says celebrating things like Hogwarts House pride month gives the employees and the dogs something fun to do to break up the days.