BUSINESS SUPPORTS FAMILY

BREWER -- A local business is hosting a fundraiser to support the Basso family after the tragic loss of their son.

17-year-old Bryce Basso, was a Brewer High School student that suffered fatal injuries Friday after falling from an Otter Cliff while hiking at Acadia National Park with friends.

Moe's original barbecue is donating 10% of today's sales to the basso family to help them during this difficult time.

"Times when people are just going through a rough spot or we lose a family member we try to really do what we can to give back. Really the only way we know how is to run a fundraiser to help them in any way they may need,” said Brittany Borja, a Moe’s Original BBQ employee.

One restaurant employee who spearheaded the fundraising effort says they're a close friend of the basso family.

Employees say they felt moved to come together as a community and do all they can in the midst of a devastating loss.

 

Anchor/Reporter

