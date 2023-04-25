PITTSFIELD THEATER

PITTSFIELD -- A local resident says he's trying to purchase a historic building in the heart of Pittsfield.

William Clover, who owns Clover Improvement Group, said he would like to purchase the community theater and revitalize the property.

According to Clover he wants to create a community hub by reviving the theater, and making the arts more accessible to all.

"If we pull the community together. Overcome our differences and act as a team. As far as the community programs I'm going to actually get the community to do it,” said Clover.

Clover said a business plan has already been submitted to the town council.

 

