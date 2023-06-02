STONINGTON -- Maine lobstermen say they've been struggling to make a living following recent economic and regulatory challenges.
"We get told what we're going to get paid for the product, and we get told what we're going to be charged for the bait. We're the ones providing, and it seems as though we're also getting the short end of the stick," said commercial lobsterman Dwight Staples.
Lobster. It's an undeniable staple of Maine life and cuisine. But the people who bring it to our tables say they're struggling to stay afloat.
With rising inflation, fisherman say they've been hit hard.
"For me personally, it was like $800 a day just to go fishing -- and that was on like a three dollar lobster. So you've [got to] go and you've [got to] catch over 250 pounds before you even break expense," said Staples.
In addition to the rising costs of running a lobster fishing business, lobstermen say that fishing regulations have made it more difficult to turn a profit, even when reeling in a good haul.
"We are complying with every rule or regulation they come down with. From weak links in our rope to gear marking where the rope comes from if there is an entanglement. We've got weak links that are supposed to break at a certain tensile strength. My sternman or myself could get hurt if that thing snaps," said Staples.
These lobster fishing restrictions went into effect last year in an effort to protect endangered North Atlantic Right Whales.
However, lobstermen say the rules are impractical, and have lead to a loss of revenue.
"That doesn't leave a lot for me and it doesn't leave enough for him. Especially with regulations and all that stuff because all this stuff costs money -- the weak links cost money, the ropes cost money, the purple rope costs money," said sternman Carl Shahan.
Fishermen say they're hoping that lawmakers will work with members of the industry to keep lobstering alive.
"We need to be heard, and we need someone -- not just in these groups -- but in the statehouse," said Staples.
Shahan agrees that a change is needed.
"If we don't have a voice, and have somebody talk for us that has some power to handle this -- we won't be anymore."