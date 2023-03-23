AUGUSTA -- A proposed bill would provide a one-time payment that aims to support the Maine Lobster Legal defense fund through the end of the decade.
House republican representative Billy Bob Faulkingham has proposed LD 710 to the committee on marine resources.
If the bill is passed it would allocate half a million dollars to the maine lobster legal defense fund.
"The bill I'm proposing today is going to be funded in the same way it was last time with fees from lobster fisherman licenses so this bill will actually be funded by the lobstermen themselves and not use any state tax dollars" says Faulkingham.
Faulkingham says the bill has received bipartisan support and he hopes that support will help pass it quickly.
Faulkingham anticipates the bill will go to committee in April and the house soon after.