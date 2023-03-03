LOBSTER

ROCKPORT- Lobstermen had a smaller catch last year.

It was a tough year  in which the industry battled surging fuel and bait prices, rebukes from key retailers and the looming possibility of new restrictions to protect whales.

Maine lobster has exploded in value in recent years due in part  to growing international demand.

The industry brought about 98 million pounds of lobster to the docks worth about $389 million .

That was more than 11% less than the previous year, in which they harvested more than 110 million pounds of lobster worth more than $740 million .

The per-pound value of lobster also fell from an all-time high in 2021.

Tags

News Director

Susan Farley, a familiar face in Eastern Maine,  joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team in 2016. Susan most recently served as the executive director at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, before returning to her roots in news. She has a long history in local news that began with writing for the local newspaper while she was still in high school and  continued in 1987 when she held the position of news director at WDEA/WWMJ radio stations. In 1990 she became the assignment editor at WABI-TV for six years. She left the station to run her own successful business while continuing to assist WABI in coverage of elections and other special events. She returned to WABI full-time in 2003 to serve as the station's Coastal Bureau chief for the next six years. She held the position of assistant news director at WVII ABC7 and Fox 22 before being chosen to take over as news director in 2018. "This is the place I was born and raised. The people here have a special place in my heart and I have always felt a need to tell their stories, to give them the information that matters to them ," said Farley. "I'm so proud to be working with the entire ABC 7/Fox 22 News team to bring quality news reporting to our viewers."

Recommended for you